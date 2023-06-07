PM MITRA textile park in Lucknow to create 1 lakh jobs: All you need to know

The total area of the PM Mitra Park Lucknow will be 1,000 acres in which an investment of Rs 10,000 crore is expected.

A PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) park will come up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and is expected to generate employment to one lakh people.

In March, the Government of India (GoI) approved 7 PM MITRA parks for the textile industry in greenfield/brownfield sites with world-class infrastructure including plug and play facility with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for a period of seven years up to 2027-28.

The Centre has finalised seven sites – Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalburgi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow/Hardoi) and Maharashtra (Amravati) for setting up PM MITRA parks.

The Union Ministry of Textiles will provide financial assistance up to Rs 800 crore per park for greenfield projects and up to Rs 500 crore per park for brownfield projects. The state governments will provide land and augmented utility infrastructure for the proposed mega textile parks.

According to Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal, PM MITRA Park Lucknow will be the first textile park in the country to be inaugurated after completion.

Here is all you need to know about PM MITRA Park Lucknow.

PM Mitra Park Lucknow will be developed in Public Private Partnership mode through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which will be owned by the Centre and state government.

The total area of the PM Mitra Park Lucknow will be 1,000 acres in which an investment of Rs 10,000 crore is expected and it is likely to provide employment to 1 lakh people directly and 2 lakh people indirectly.

Connectivity to the park

PM Mitra Park Lucknow is being developed in Attari village of Malihabad block of Lucknow district, which is well connected to major cities of the country by road, rail and air.

By road: The distance of the park from NH-20, SH-25 and the six-lane outer ring road is just 20 kilometres.

By rail: The nearest railway station Malihabad is at a distance of 16 km from the park and Lucknow railway station is 40 km away.

By air: The nearest international airport is Lucknow, which is 45 km from the park.

The nearest Dedicated Freight Corridor and Inland Container Depot is Kanpur, which is 95 km away from the park.

PM Mitra Park Lucknow will have an incubation centre, common processing house and a common effluent treatment plant and other textile-related facilities like design centre and testing centre.

An Incubation Centre is an organisation that helps entrepreneurs to develop their business and solve problems related to it, especially in the early stages by providing arrange of business and technical services, initial seed funding, laboratory facilities, mentorship networks and linkages.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)/master developer will not only develop the industrial park but will also maintain it during the concession period.

Under the scheme, the central government will provide development capital assistance of Rs 500 crore to PM Mitra Park Lucknow for the development of common basic infrastructure.

Incentives

According to the Union Ministry of Textiles, it will provide incentives to the manufacturing units to be set up in PM Mitra Park Lucknow on the basis of ‘first come first serve’.

It said there is a provision made by the ministry to provide Rs 300 crore as incentive to the manufacturing units to be set up in PM Mitra Park Lucknow.

The incentive amount will be 3 per cent of the total annual turnover of the unit, whose limit per company will be as follows:

Investment of Rs 300 Crore or above-Cap of Rs 10 Crore/annum and a maximum cap of Rs 30 Crore on total incentive for one anchor investor company.

Investment of Rs 100-300 Crore – Cap of Rs 5 Crore/annum and a maximum cap of Rs 15 Crore on total incentive for one investor company.

Other investor companies and tenants – A cap of Rs1Crore/annum and a maximum cap of Rs 3 crore on total incentive But they must have employment of 100 persons and above.

Additional incentives to manufacturing Units setting up in PM Mitra Park Lucknow as per UP Textile and Garmenting Policy 2022.

Power Tariff Subsidy of Rs 2 per unit (up to Rs 60 lakh per annum) for 5 years to units setting up in PM MITRA Park and generating minimum employment of 50.

100 per cent exemption from Stamp Duty to manufacturing units setting up in the PM Mitra Park Lucknow.

Permission for open access to electricity for the Master Developer.

What PM Modi said on textile parks

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP which will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. He remarked that the PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and creates lakhs of jobs.

“PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with the ‘5F’ (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP,” he tweeted.

“The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For the World.’ #PragatiKaPMMitra,” he added.

About the PM MITRA park in UP, Modi said, “Uttar Pradesh has rich tradition of textiles, a big market and consumer base. It is home to hardworking weavers and a skilled workforce. The setting up of the PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park across Lucknow and Hardoi districts will greatly benefit UP.”