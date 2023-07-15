Over 500 stranded in illegal Noida farmhouses rescued from floods

Government officials said the workers and staffers of the farmhouses were not moved to safety in time even as advisories were issued well before the area got inundated

More than 500 labourers confined in farmhouses coming up illegally who were not evacuated despite the rising Yamuna have been rescued in Noida near Delhi, authorities said on Saturday (July 15).

Advertisement

Thousands living along the river’s banks have been affected by the rain-swollen Yamuna, which has caused widespread hardship and distress in the Indian capital, in and around Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Government officials said the workers and staffers of the farmhouses were not moved to safety in time even as advisories were issued well before the area got inundated.

Also Read: Delhi floods: Farmlands, shanties, shops inundated, evacuated people stare at bleak future

These farmhouses are located near Nagli Wajidpur village in Sector 135 some two kilometres off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“More than 500 such people were evacuated on Thursday and Friday from the farmhouses,” an officer told PTI.

Illegal farmhouses

As water entered the ground level, many of those stranded, including women, had taken shelter on the second storey of the farmhouses being built illegally near the Yamuna.

“They carried some food and water with them which had started to run out,” the officer said.

Many of these stranded people were spotted on Thursday when police officers and administration officials took a boat ride deep into the flooded areas.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, Noida Police, Fire Brigade, Noida Authority and local villagers were engaged in the rescue operations.

Also Read: Delhi floods: Govt offices, school, colleges to remain closed in Delhi till Sunday

“Most of the structures in the floodplains are illegally constructed. We demolished over 250 farmhouses in anti-encroachment drives in recent past,” another officer said.

More action will follow in the coming days, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI.

The officer said the owners of many of the farmhouses have moved the court to get a stay on demolition of their structures.

Gautram Buddh Nagar

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said 550 hectares of land in Gautam Buddh Nagar got submerged in water due to the floods.

“Advisories were being issued to the people inhabiting the low-lying regions here for past 10 days when heavy rainfall started in the region and water level in the rivers rose,” Verma complained.

Also Read: Floods in North: Uttarakhand bridge washed away; Yamuna breaches evacuation mark in Delhi

“Despite this, many stayed back and did not move to safety in time,” he said.

At the embankment, some of the rescued people now live in temporary structures with tarpaulin as roof. One of them, Shiv Pal, around 45, said he was working at a farmhouse with his wife and moved out just in time on Thursday.

By Friday evening, 7,210 people were impacted by the floods as the overflowing Yamuna inundated around 550 hectares of low-lying land along its banks in Noida and Greater Noida.

As many as 5,974 animals, including cattle, dogs, rabbits, ducks, roosters, and guinea pigs, have also been moved out of the waterlogged areas to safety since Thursday, according to official figures.

(With agency inputs)