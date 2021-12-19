Our phones are being tapped, Yogi listens to recordings, Akhilesh claims

SP chief makes allegations a day after I-T raids on his aides and party colleagues

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday (December 19) that phones of his aides and party colleagues were being tapped and that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “listens to the recordings in the evenings”.

Yadav, the predecessor of Adityanath in the top post, was speaking to journalists a day after the Income Tax department conducted raids on his private secretary Jainendra Yadav, SP spokesperson Rajeev Rai and another party leader, Manoj Yadav, among others.

“Everyone related to Samajwadi Party is under surveillance,” Yadav said. “Yogi Adityanath himself hears the recordings in the evening. If you are contacting us you are also under radar,” he said.

The raids were an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election, the former CM said.

Yadav dismissed Adityanath as “unupoyogi” (useless), drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sobriquet “UP-Yogi upyogi” (useful).

“Can’t expect anything from unupyogi government… The BJP can only run WhatsApp University,” he added.

Citing the raids, Yadav said the BJP was working to a script perfected by the Congress when it governed the state.

“Today the Income Tax department has come, tomorrow it will be the Enforcement Directorate, then the CBI… but the cycle [the SP’s poll symbol] will not stop,” Yadav had said on Saturday.