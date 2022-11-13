Noida pet policy: ₹10,000 fine on owners if pet dog, cat attack anyone

Also, registration of pet dogs and cats is mandatory till January 31, 2023. A penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration, the Noida Authority said.

The Noida Authority in Uttar Pradesh has implemented a new pet policy and pet owners will be fined ₹10,000 if any untoward incident happens due to their pet dogs or cats, and the cost of treatment must be borne by the pet owners.

On Saturday (November 12), at the Noida Authority’s 207th board meeting, the policy was framed by the authority following the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for Noida region, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet.

Also read: Six in 10 people say dog attacks common in their area: Survey

“In case of any untoward incident due to pet dog/cat ₹ 10000/- imposition of fine (from 01.03.2023) the injured person/animal will be treated by the owner of the pet dog,” she said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Also, registration of pet dogs and cats is mandatory till January 31, 2023. A penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration, she said.

“In today’s @noida_authority 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region.

Also read: Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

“Registration of pet dogs/cats is mandatory till 31.01.2023. Penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration,” she said in a series of tweets.

Also, the Noida Authority has made mandatory, sterilisation and antirabies vaccination for pet dogs. In case of violation, ₹2,000 per month will be imposed from March 1, 2023.

“Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. Provision for imposing a fine of Rs 2000/- per month in case of violation (from 01.03.2023),” the CEO said.

Among other decisions taken include construction of a dog shelter for sick/furious/aggressive street dogs with the consent of RWA (Residents Welfare Association) / AOA (Apartment Owners’ Association) / village residents, whose maintenance will be the responsibility of the concerned RWA / AOA.

“Requirement marking of feeding place on outdoor area and arrangement of food and drink will be done by feeders / RWA / AOA only. If a pet dog is littered in a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it,” the Noida Authority said.

Last month, an official said that around 40,000 dogs have been sterilised in Noida since 2017 as debate intensified over checking the canine menance after an infant was mauled to death by a stray.

While no official census was available for the count of dogs, the Noida Authority officials estimated their numbers to be around 60,000. Residents believe efforts to check random feedings points for strays can also help prevent incidents of dog bites while the officials are focussing on sterilisation.

A seven-month-old child was mauled to death by a dog inside a posh gated group housing society in Noida in October, according to police officials.

The child belonged to daily wage earners who were engaged for a construction work within the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100, officials said.

Amid rising cases of human-dog conflicts, the Noida Authority had in September announced setting up four shelter homes for strays.