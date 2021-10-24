Minister’s son arrested in Lakhimpur killings hospitalised with dengue 

Ashish Mishra also has diabetes, according to an official

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is currently in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has contracted dengue.

Ashish Mishra, who was taken in police remand, was sent back to the district jail on Saturday evening for treatment at its healthcare facility, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said.

“Ashish Mishra is being shifted to district hospital. He has tested positive for dengue. Also, he has diabetes,” Shailendra Bhatnagar, CMO, Lakhimpur Kheri, later said.

Ashish Mishra, along with three others, was taken in two-day police custody on Friday evening for further interrogation.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest. Four farmers and a journalist were run over by a convoy of three vehicles, one of which belongs to the Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra. Three people were killed in retaliation by the farmers.

Thirteen people, including Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Three accused — Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra — were produced before a magistrate on Saturday evening. The investigators moved an application for their 14-day police custody remand. The hearing on the application will take place on Monday.