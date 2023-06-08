Mere transportation of cow not offence under UP Cow Slaughter Act: Allahabad HC

No material has been shown by learned counsel for the state to demonstrate that the applicant has slaughtered or cause to be slaughtered or offer or cause to be offered for slaughter a cow, said HC

The Allahabad High Court has held that mere possession or transportation of cows and bullocks from one place to another within the state would not come under the ambit of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Allowing the bail application of Kundan Yadav of Kushi Nagar district, Justice Vikram D Chauhan observed, “No material has been shown by learned counsel for the state to demonstrate that the applicant has slaughtered or cause to be slaughtered or offer or cause to be offered for slaughter a cow, bull or bullock in any place in Uttar Pradesh.”

“Mere possession of live cow/bullock or mere transportation of the cow from one place to another within Uttar Pradesh would not come within the ambit of said act. No material and circumstance has been shown by learned AGA for the state to demonstrate that any physical injury to any cow or its progeny so as to endanger the life thereof,” the court said in a recent order.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, nature of offence, evidence, submissions of learned counsel for the parties and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail. The bail application is allowed, the court said.

The counsel for the applicant submitted that the applicant has been falsely implicated and there is no independent witness of the recovery.

Yadav was arrested after six cows were recovered from one vehicle. The applicant is languishing in jail since March 6, 2023 while co-accused Golu and Guddu Yadav have already been released on bail.

