Mainpuri bypoll: Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, will contest the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh, the party announced on Thursday (November 10).

The Mainpuri seat fell vacant after the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The bypoll will be held on December 5.

“The party declares Dimple Yadav as party candidate of Mainpuri bypoll,” SP said on its official Twitter handle.

Dimple is a former two-time MP from Kannauj. In 2019, she lost her seat.

Mainpuri seat has been a stronghold of the SP, having won the seat from 1996 onwards.