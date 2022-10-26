Kannauj child found bleeding near PWD guest house was raped: Police

Videos of the injured girl asking people for help as they filmed her plight, went viral on the internet on Tuesday, triggering public outrage

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and left bleeding behind a government guest house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj on Sunday (October 23).

Heart-wrenching videos of the injured child pleading for help while lying on the road in a bleeding state even as bystanders stand mute and film her, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The girl was eventually rescued by a police officer who admitted her to a hospital in Kanpur.

Reports quoting sources said that the girl was allegedly raped in an isolated area behind a broken wall outside the PWD guest house.

Police said they are investigating the case and trying to find the man who waylaid the girl and assaulted her.

Footage from CCTV in the locality show the girl walking with the accused near her house, which is around 800 metre away from the guest house.

Kannauj police superintendent Kunwar Anupam Singh said that a case has been filed under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl reportedly went missing when she had gone out to the market. Her parents filed an FIR when she didn’t return. She was found injured on Sunday evening.

The minor’s cousin told the media that when they found her, she was bleeding profusely from her head. The family had suspected someone had tried to sexually assault her and the accused left her in an injured state when she resisted.