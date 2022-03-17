Hema Malini urges PM to renovate three temples in Mathura

Malini told reporters that during a meeting with the Prime Minister, she had apprised him of the importance of the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Daanghati temple in Goverdhan and the Shriji temple in Barsana

Mathura MP Hema Malini urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to renovate three temples in Mathura and ensure their better management.

Malini told reporters that during a meeting with the Prime Minister, she had apprised him of the importance of the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Daanghati temple in Goverdhan and the Shriji temple in Barsana.

“Appreciating the arrangements made at the Varanasi corridor, I requested the prime minister to make a similar arrangement in the temples since the present system needs better arrangement,” Malini said.

“The Union government will extend full cooperation for the renovation of the three temples,” Malini said.

Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, last December.

Phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been constructed at a cost of around ₹339 crore. The first phase is spread across five lakh sq feet and comprises 23 buildings. The gateways and other structures have been built with stones and other material using traditional craftsmanship.

The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2019 and will cost about ₹800 crore.

After laying the foundation stone of the corridor, Modi had said that the project would be a model for “protection and preservation” of temples and a combination of modern technology with ancient faith. He had also said this project would become a model for similar projects elsewhere and give a new global identity to Kashi.

Over 300 properties were acquired without litigations to implement the grand plan. About 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated.

“More than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered during the work on the project. They were restored while ensuring there is no change in the original structure,” the PMO statement said.

