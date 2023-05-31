Gyanvapi case: HC rejects mosque panel’s plea against maintainability of Hindu women’s suit

Allahabad HC Justice J.J. Munir dismissed the revision petition filed by the mosque management committee against a lawsuit by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities on mosque premises

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday (May 31) dismissed a plea questioning the admissibility of a lawsuit filed by five Hindu women. The suit aims to secure permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities within the Gyanvapi mosque compound in Varanasi.

Justice J J Munir dismissed the mosque management committee’s revision petition.

Also Read: 7 cases related to Gyanvapi dispute to be heard together: Varanasi court

The committee had filed the petition in the high court against the order of the district judge of Varanasi in September last year that turned down its objections on the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.

The suit filed in August 2021 sought permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.

(With agency inputs)