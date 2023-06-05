Greater Noida: Over 30 held as security guards, students clash in state-run university

The clash was triggered after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus, a police spokesperson told PTI

More than 30 private security guards and students were taken into police custody after a clash broke out between them at the state-run Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday (June 5).

The clash was triggered after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus, a police spokesperson told PTI.

“An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday (June 4) and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed,” the police spokesperson said.

Among those detained are private security guards and college students involved in the clash, the official said, adding the exact break-up of the figures was not available immediately.

The matter, which took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area, is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing some stick-wielding persons smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel, and an inmate is heard hurling expletives.

