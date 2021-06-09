Fresh blow to Congress, Rahul as senior leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP

The 47-year-old is the second former Rahul aide to defect to the BJP since Jyotiraditya Scindia’s departure in 2020

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada, once close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

“I would like to thank the prime minister, home minister, JP Nadda and other party leaders for giving me this opportunity to work. This is a new chapter of my political career. This decision of mine has come after much deliberation. BJP is the only party that is working for national building,” Jitin said.

Jitin was part of the ‘G-23’ group of Congress leaders who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi last year calling for sweeping reforms and collective decision-making in the party.

The former Lok Sabha member from Dhaurahra was one of Congress’s top leaders in Uttar Pradesh. His defection is a big loss for the party ahead of next year’s assembly election. Reports suggested that he might be asked to contest the assembly polls in 2022 and then play a role in the 2024 general election.

Jitin’s ties to the Congress go back decades. His father was party veteran Jitendra Prasada, who had once challenged Sonia’s leadership of the Congress in 1999 and had contested against her for the post of party president. He died in 2001.

Jitin’s Congress career began the same year and he went on to become a minister twice in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.