Farmers’ families refuse to cremate bodies, demand autopsy report

The family of two of the four farmers, who died when run over by cars in a minister’s convoy in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, have refused to cremate their bodies until they were given the autopsy report.

Some of the families fear that the administration may tamper the reports.

“My son was crushed under a car…They have not taken any action against the person responsible. The administration is trying to cover up,” said Satnam Singh, father of Lovepreet Singh, a 19-year-old farmer who succumbed to injuries from the incident.

Satnam Singh said his son had called him just before dying and told him to come quickly but by the time they reached, it was too late.

Soon after the cars ran over the protesting farmers, a clash broke out between them and BJP workers and security personnel, in which four others also died and vehicles were set on fire. The incident blew up as opposition and farmers’ leaders made a beeline to the site but were refused entry.

The bodies of the farmers were taken for autopsy on Monday evening after the government assured their families of compensation and jobs, and were returned late on Monday night.

The families had initially refused to cremate the bodies, demanding that the minister’s son and other accused be arrested. They later agreed to cremate after the government announced ₹45 lakh ex-gratia and a job to the kin of the deceased. Now, families of two farmers are demanding the autopsy report.

Following this demand, a senior police officer is reported to have met the family of one of the farmers. The Hindustan Times reported that inspector general of police (Lucknow) Laxmi Singh rushed to Tikunia and met the family of Nachhatar Singh, one of the farmers.

The UP police have charged Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, and 13 others with murder and rioting in connection with the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

However, the minister Ajay Mishra had denied their presence at the site, saying they had taken a different route after an event held nearby.