‘Does govt have no work?’: Priyanka says children’s Insta accounts hacked

Congress leader’s allegation come two days after SP president Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP chief minister of tapping his phones

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the government had hacked the Instagram accounts of her children.

Asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government, the party general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, said: “Leave phone tapping, Instagram account of my children have also been hacked.

“Does the government have no other work?”

Gandhi made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of tapping his phones and listening to recordings of his conversations every evening. “Everyone related to Samajwadi Party is under surveillance,” Yadav said.

Gandhi also claimed that her ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon‘ (I’m a girl and can fight) campaign had forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women’s meeting in Prayagraj.

“Due to the Congress’s ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign, PM has to work for women. PM has bowed before women’s power. This is a victory of women of Uttar Pradesh,” she said.