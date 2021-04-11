BJP cancels panchayat poll ticket of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of Unnao rapist and murderer

Party had made her a candidate for district panchayat member from Ward 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi

Two days after fielding her in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, the BJP has cancelled the ticket of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Kuldeep, the main accused in the Unnao rape case, is a former MLA and BJP member. He has been convicted of rape, murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Sangeeta is also a former MLA. The BJP had made her a candidate for district panchayat member from Ward 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi, according to a list released by state party chief, Swatantra Dev Singh.

Advertisement

She had earlier held the post of the district panchayat chairperson.

The UP panchayat election will be held in four phases starting April 15. The results will be declared on May 2.