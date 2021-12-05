Owaisi trying to be another Jinnah, claims BJP leader in UP

Subrat Pathak says that on the ground people have formed an alliance with Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath

The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, is trying to become another Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, and has only one agenda: Another partition of India.

That is the claim of BJP leader Subrat Pathak, Lok Sabha member from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls next year. He made this claim in an interview to IANS new agency.

Pathak said that on the ground people had formed an alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Aayega toh Yogi hi [only Yogi will come],” he said.

Pathak said that earlier, leaders who used to visit madrassas wearing skullcaps had now become Hindus and had started temple-hopping after putting tilak on their foreheads.

“If BJP does not raise the issue of Hindutva, then who will?” he asked.

He claimed that the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were fighting for the second position in UP polls.