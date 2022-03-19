UP: Apna Dal and Nishad Party put up demands before BJP ahead of cabinet formation

The leaderships of both the parties have sent feelers to the BJP top brass, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, who is overlooking the formation of the new cabinet

As Yogi Adityanath readies for his second innings as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s partners in success – the Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party (NP) – have sought their share of success by demanding a fair representation in the new cabinet, said sources.

The leaderships of both the parties have sent feelers to the top BJP brass, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, who is overlooking the formation of the new cabinet.

The Apna Dal is led by Anupriya Patel while the Nishad party is headed by Sanjay Nishad. Both, the parties did fairly well in the just concluded elections. The Apna Dal had contested 17 seats and won 12 while the Nishad party fought 18 seats and won 6.

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday met Anupriya Patel and Sanjay Nishad at his residence here as part of its government formation exercise. Nishad told media persons after the meeting that he did not put any conditions before the BJP. “I am confident that the BJP realises what Nishad party did for the NDA to secure victory in the just concluded elections,” he said. Media reports suggest Nishad sought two ministerial berths, including a cabinet portfolio, in the new team.

The Apna Dal is also said to have demanded at least two berths in the cabinet. The BJP has been carrying out an extensive exercise to pick ministers in Uttar Pradesh, politically India’s most important state where the party has been dominant since 2014.

A senior leader said they are taking into account a host of factors, including age, education, experience, gender, region and caste, to ensure that the new government is seen as socially representative and also reflective of the party’s agenda of good governance.

Both the parties are still relevant for the BJP, which did not do very well in Poorvanchal (eastern UP). This is the region where Apna Dal and Nishad Party still have a sway. Therefore, the BJP would like to keep its alliance partners happy with a view on the 2024 national elections.

Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders last week. His meeting with the prime minister had lasted for more than 100 minutes.

Top BJP leaders, including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda, have held extensive parleys in the last few days, working out the broad outlines of the new governments in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies expected next week.

The BJP won 255 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh, while its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad party) bagged 12 and six seats, respectively.