Amid UP tumult, Yogi calls on Shah; set to meet PM Modi next

A senior RSS leader has recommended a feedback session after sensing disenchantment in the state

Amid rumours of dissension within the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where the party enjoys an unchallenged majority of 306 seats in 403-member Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (June 10) met Home Minister Amit Shah, a day ahead of his meeting with PM Modi and party chief JP Nadda.

This is Yogi’s first major visit to Delhi, which comes a day after senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada switched sides to the saffron camp. The BJP is in the process of stock-taking in the state, almost a year ahead of the Assembly polls, with BL Santhosh, national general secretary (organization), talking to the Chief Minister and a cross-section of other party leaders on June 2.

A senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dattatreya Hosbole, had recommended the feedback session after reportedly sensing disenchantment in the cadre during his visit.

The latest round of interactions among BJP leaders appears to focus on mainly two things: COVID mismanagement in the state and disgruntlement among BJP MLAs over excessive centralization of power in the hands of Yogi Adityanath. These issues have fueled rumours of a state cabinet reshuffle.

In the May panchayat and local level polls, the BJP’s performance was none too impressive with the party losing in its strongholds of Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The move to induct Jitin Prasada is being seen as an attempt to mollify the Brahmin votes, which have tilted to the BJP in the recent years, but have their own grievances of neglect since Adityanath returned to power in 2017.

The BJP has, for now, balked at replacing Yogi Adityanath, making it clear that he will lead the party in the UP polls. However, the party said other changes, like state cabinet reshuffle are likely.