AIMIM leader booked after ‘one wife, 3 mistresses’ speech

In viral video, Shaukat Ali seen purportedly calling Hindus “worms and insects” who were “ruled by” Muslims for 832 years and did their bidding

The Uttar Pradesh president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Shaukat Ali, was charged with disturbing communal harmony on Sunday, a day after he allegedly made controversial remarks at a gathering in UP’s Sambhal. In his provocative speech at an event on Saturday, Ali allegedly said, “those who threaten Muslims” marry one woman but keep several mistresses and produce illegitimate children with them.

A video of his speech has now gone viral, leading to legal action against him. Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC, SP Chakresh Mishra told PTI.

Also read: Muslims use condoms the most, numbers falling: Owaisi’s swipe at Bhagwat

In the video, he is also seen as saying that Muslims ruled over Hindus for 832 years and Hindus did their bidding. “Worms and insects like you have been ruled by us for 832 years and you used to do ‘ji huzoor’ with your hands folded at the back and now you are threatening us,” the AIMIM leader said.

Advertisement

“Didn’t mention Hindu”

The leader of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party said even when Muslims marry twice, they respect both wives, while “you” (purportedly Hindus) marry once but keep three mistresses.

“When BJP starts losing ground, they go after Muslims…They say Muslims have more children. Sometimes they said we marry twice. Yes, it’s true that we marry twice but give respect to both wives. But you marry one and keep three mistresses and no one gets to know. You give respect to none of them,” Ali allegedly said.

Also read: UP govt to conduct survey on unrecognised madrassas; Owaisi calls it ‘mini-NRC’

However, Ali has clarified that his statement was not about a particular religion, but those who indulge in such misconduct. “…some people marry once but have three wives outside and hide them from society. I was only talking about such men. I didn’t mention ‘Hindu.’ My intention was not to hurt the sentiments of any community,” ANI quoted him as saying.

AIMIM has not issued any official statement on Ali’s comment.

Referring to Akbar’s marriage with Jodha Bai, Ali said in his speech, “Who is more secular than us? Akbar married Jodha Bai. We are uplifting your people, too, along with us. But you have a problem. One sadhu says Muslims should be butchered. Why? Are we like carrots, radishes, onions?” he said.

(With agency inputs)