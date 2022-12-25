Agra man tests COVID-positive after returning from China, isolated

Patient's sample to be sent for genome sequencing, says CMO; close contacts to be tested

A 40-year-old man in Agra tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, two days after returning from China. The man has been isolated at his home, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said, adding that his samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing.

“Health department teams have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him,” Srivastava said.

This is the first COVID case in the district after November 25, said officials. The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23, following which he was tested at a private lab. The report was positive for COVID, Srivastava said.

Amid a surge in COVID cases in countries like Japan, the US, South Korea, and China, the Centre has ramped up its anti-COVID measures. It has said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. It has also asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure the readiness of health facilities, including medical oxygen generation plants.

Sample collection increases

The health department in Agra has started screening and collecting samples of foreign tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Akbar’s Tomb. Samples are also being collected at Agra airport, railway station, and the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), officials said.

“Sample collection at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, District Hospital, and Primary and Community Health Centres in rural Agra has been initiated with priority. Those who have symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever can visit the health centres to undergo a COVID test,” Srivastava said.

He added, “People are being asked to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places. They have been advised to use hand sanitiser and follow COVID guidelines to avoid the infection. Besides, people are advised to get their precaution dose of COVID-19.”

People can contact the health department’s helpline numbers 0562-2600412 and 9458569043 if they have any queries on COVID, officials said.

