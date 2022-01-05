After Bareilly stampede, Congress cancels all poll campaigns in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too has cancelled an event slated for Thursday at Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is reporting the highest COVID cases in the state

Amid concerns over an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, the Congress on Wednesday called off all its scheduled political rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The party’s decision comes a day after a stampede-like situation was witnessed at a ‘women’s marathon’ organized by a Congress leader in Bareilly. According to reports, over 5,000 women had assembled to participate in ‘ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ (I’m a woman, I can fight), a five-km marathon. But pandemonium broke out when some participants in the front line tripped and fell to be walked on by others behind. No casualties were reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too has cancelled an event slated for Thursday at the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which is reporting the highest COVID cases in the state.

It is not known whether the BJP, like the Congress would, cancel all its rallies in the state.

Assembly polls are slated for the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab this year, dates to which will be announced soon.

The polls, however, come at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the new transmissible variant Omicron.

Raising the issue, the Allahabad High Court last month had urged the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop election campaigning and stall the polls in Uttar Pradesh for a few months.

The Union Health Ministry and the Election Commission, however, came to a decision that the polls will be held as scheduled, after holding a joint meeting. The EC had argued that all the parties in Uttar Pradesh want the Assembly elections to be held as per schedule while following COVID protocols.

It was decided that voting hours and booths will be increased to prevent overcrowding.

In a recent letter to chief secretaries of all the five poll-bound states, the EC has asked them to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the elections.

“EC will execute the responsibility assigned to it as per the Constitution. While executing that responsibility, whatever will be required to consider – either rising COVID numbers or managing the increasing rallies – elections will be announced after taking that into consideration,” Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had said at an earlier press conference in Lucknow.

The country on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh COVID cases, including 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant. Uttar Pradesh, so far, has reported 31 cases of the infectious variant.