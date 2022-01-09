Why was Priyanka informed about Modi security breach? Sambit

‘A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold?’ BJP spokesman asks

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra on Sunday demanded to know why Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “security breach” in Punjab.

Patra’s remarks came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he had briefed her “on whatever happened” during Modi’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

“A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who is she to be kept in loop regarding PM’s security? We firmly believe that the Gandhi family should come out clean on this,” ANI quoted Patra as saying.

Modi was on his way to Ferozepur when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. He later returned to Bathinda Airport.

Channi said there was no threat to Modi and that he was “completely safe” after the Union home ministry sought a report from the Punjab government on the incident.

“I am again saying there was no threat to the PM here, it was not there, will not be there. He was completely safe. His security was around him. No one went near him, for one kilometre no one came near him… I had a conversation with Priyanka Gandhiji and I had briefed her on whatever happened here,” ANI quoted him as saying.