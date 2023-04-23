Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab’s Moga, will be moved to Assam jail

Reports say the fugitive preacher, who has been on the run since March 18, surrendered himself before police

Fugitive pro-Khalistani speaker Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday (April 23) reportedly after he surrendered himself before the police.

A senior police officer told PTI that he would be sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

“He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh,” said the officer.

The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer. Eight of Amritpal’s aides are already in the Dibrugarh jail where they have been detained under the NSA, which allows detention up to eight years without any charges.

The radical preacher has been on the run ever since Punjab Police initiated a crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18.

In a recent video clip released on social media, Amritpal said that he was not a fugitive and would show himself soon. He had also denied rumours that he is negotiating a surrender.

The crackdown against him came after Amritpal’s supporters barged into a police station in Ajnala near Amritsar to get an arrested man released.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants lawful discharge of duty.

The government claims the Sikh preacher has close links with drug peddlers and Pakistan’s ISI which is aiding him in realising his goal to demand a separate Sikh country.

