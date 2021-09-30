Sidhu’s demands met, will remain leader of Punjab Congress

Sidhu met Charanjit Singh Channi and sources later said the CM has accepted most of his demands

Navjot Singh Sidhu will remain leader of Punjab Congress after all.

Sidhu met new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and sources later said the CM has accepted most of his demands, possibly signalling an end to the Congress’s headaches in the state, ahead of the assembly election next year.

The decision is likely to be announced at a state Cabinet meeting on October 4.

Advertisement

Sidhu agreed to talk to Channi a day after the CM reached out to him and offered to resolve issues through talks.

Also read: Sidhu agrees to ‘meet and discuss’ after Channi extends olive branch

Right before his meeting with Channi, Sidhu attacked the state’s new DGP, saying that he had wrongly indicted two Sikh youths in a desecration case and gave a clean chit to the Badals.

The desecration of a religious text allegedly took place in Faridkot district in 2015. The then Parkash Singh Badal-led government handed over the investigation to an SIT led by DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Sahota was given the additional charge of the state’s DGP by Channi, after which Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief.

Sidhu travelled from Patiala to Chandigarh to meet Channi.

The Punjab unit of the Congress is in turmoil after Amarinder Singh was removed as the chief minister and its chief Sidhu resigned from his post a few days later.

Channi said on Wednesday: “I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over telephone today. The party is supreme and the government accepts the party’s ideology and follows that. [I told him that] you come, sit and talk. If you feel there is anything wrong, you can point it out.”