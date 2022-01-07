Security agencies warned of threat to Modi prior to his Ferozepur rally

The report has surfaced two days after the PM cut short his visit to Punjab over an alleged security breach on Wednesday

Ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, security agencies had told Punjab Police that the prime minister was under “grave threat” from militant groups, according to a report.

The report has surfaced two days after Modi cut short his visit to Punjab over an alleged security breach on Wednesday.

“Shri Narendra Modi, PM India faces a grave threat from Indian Mujahideen (IM)/Ex-Students’ Islamic Movement of India (Ex-SIMI), Kashmiri and Pakistani based terrorist outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI), Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen(HM) and other Pak based Sikh militants,” the report said.

Recalling instances such as improvised explosive device blasts in Ferozepur and an adjoining district in September and the recovery of a tiffin bomb in a Ferozepur village, the report said that smuggling of explosives from Pakistan was prevalent in the area.

The report further said the PM also faced threat from extremists and remnants of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and their collaborators.

The report claimed that Pakistan-based militant leaders Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Paramjit Singh Panjawar, Ranjit Singh Neeta, Lakhbir SinghRhode had been trying to revive militancy in Punjab.

It pointed out that leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had declared a gherao of the PM on his visit to Ferozepur on January 5.