Punjab’s new anti-corruption helpline will be CM Mann’s WhatsApp no

Corrupt officials in Punjab will have to watch their step as the state’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to launch an anti-corruption helpline featuring his own WhatsApp number. This initiative will be kickstarted on Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day on March 23.

Mann tweeted on Thursday (March 17) that this anti-corruption helpline number will be launched on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji.

“That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. A strict action will be taken against the corrupt,” announced Mann adding that corruption will no longer work in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Mann, had built up momentum about this “very big decision” that he was going to announce that no one had taken in the history of the north Indian state in a tweet.

The newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM had tweeted, “A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of the people of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I’ll announce shortly….”

This message was retweeted by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and there was a lot of speculation about what he was about to unveil.

AAP won with a big majorty in the recently concluded elections and Mann replaced Congress’s Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM. Mann took the oath of office in front of thousands of people in Punjab’s Khatkar Kalan village and appealed to the newly-elected AAP lawmakers not to become arrogant.

Meanwhile, the Congress’ poor performance in the state led to the sacking PCC boss Navjot Singh Sidhu, who however wished Mann and asked him to revive Punjab’s fortunes with pro-people policies.