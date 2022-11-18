Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69

The 69-year-old was diagnosed with a neurological problem, was shifted from Mumbai to Ludhiana about 12 years ago

Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passed away in Raikot, Punjab, on Thursday (November 17) morning. The 69-year-old was diagnosed with a neurological problem, was shifted from Mumbai to Ludhiana about 12 years ago.

The actress, popularly known as the ‘Hema Malini’ of the Punjabi film industry, played the lead role in several Punjabi films like Singh VS Kaur.

Kaur also acted in films like ‘Roop Shaqinan Da’, ‘Ishaq Namma’, ‘Laajo’, ‘Batwara’, ‘Gidda’ and ‘Putt Jattan De’.

The news of Kaur’s death was confirmed after actress Neeru Bajwa took to Instagram, wrote: “#rip #daljitkaur Ji.. you were an inspiration….. very sad news. Am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you #legend in #heerranjha.”

Singer Mika Singh also paid his condolences to the late actress. Singh tweeted: “The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace.”