Punjab police arrests radical leader Amritpal Singh; internet shut

The special police team has surrounded him at a village in Jalandhar district and has arrested six aides of the self-styled radical Sikh preacher

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab police from near Nakodar in Jalandhar district, according to reports. Amritpal Singh was reportedly arrested by Punjab Police after over 50 police cars chased the controversial Khalistan sympathizer.

Six associates from Amritpal Singh’s team were earlier arrested by police during the chase. Sources say Amritpal Singh had narrowly escaped cops then.

Internet suspended

As a security measure, internet has been suspended across the state till 12 pm tomorrow (March 19). “All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from March 18 (12:00 hours) to March 19 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety,” an order by Punjab’s Department of Home Affairs and Justice read.

Punjab Police has asked people to maintain peace and harmony after the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief was arrested. “Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,” it said in a tweet.

The special police team was reportedly waiting for the G20 event to get over to begin the operation to arrest Amritpal Singh.

Singh leads ‘Waris Punjab De’, an organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

Police chases Amritpal

Police personnel from seven districts had earlier chased Amritpal Singh and his associates, and surrounded him at Mehatpur village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot, NDTV had quoted sources as saying.

Some supporters of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief shared some videos on social media also claiming that policemen were chasing them, a PTI report said.

A video showed Amritpal Singh sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after Bhai saab (Amritpal). Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

Ajnala incident

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal’s aide, kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh.

Six police personnel, including a Superintendent of Police rank officer, were injured during the clash. The police have not yet revealed whether an FIR was lodged against Amritpal for the violence.

Punjab police was heavily criticised for dragging its feet over the incident.

Political reactions

After the Ajnala incident, BJP had demanded Governor’s rule in the state, and the Punjab Congress sought the arrest of Amritpal Singh and his supporters for attacking police personnel.

Meanwhile, reacting to the latest police action, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said the man who “used to talk about taking up arms for Khalistan is today running away fearing the police”. NDTV report quoted him as saying, “He is running around in the streets like a gidad (jackal). I used to say earlier, too, that he has come to get our children killed. He is a man of (intelligence) agencies.”

