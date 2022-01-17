Punjab state elections postponed to February 20

The Election Commission deferred the polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which falls on February 16

Heeding to requests from all political parties, the Election Commission of India has postponed the state assembly elections in Punjab to February 20. Earlier, the single-phase polls was scheduled for February 14.

The decision to defer the polls was taken in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which falls on February 16. In a statement, the Election Commission said polls would now be held on February 20. It coincides with the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi too had asked the Election Commission to defer the polls by six days. Because lakhs of devotees from Punjab and other states visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Jayanti, parties, including the BJP, AAP and BSP, felt voters would not get a chance to cast their votes.