Punjab Congress crisis: Priyanka facilitated Rahul-Sidhu meeting

Party sources say the meeting indicates Sidhu is inclined to accept reconciliation in his fight against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The hitherto implacable Navjot Singh Sidhu, the face of rebellion in Punjab Congress, finally had an audience with Rahul Gandhi late Wednesday night (June 30). Media reports said the meeting was facilitated by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had had a three-hour-long meeting with the cricketer-turned-politician earlier in the day.

Reports also said that during the course of the meeting with the Amritsar East MLA, Priyanka left and reportedly met her brother and persuaded him to meet Sidhu who had been camping in the national capital for two days.

The meetings were significant for Sidhu in his attempt to take on Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh over a host of issues – one of them being sacrilege cases that shook the state around six years back in which two protestors were killed. The High Court earlier this year had dismissed a government-appointed SIT report into police firings, triggering a backlash. That along with Amarinder Singh’s “overdependence” on bureaucrats over various welfare schemes, especially farmer loan waivers, has led to resentment in the state Congress a few months before the assembly polls.

What transpired at Sidhu’s meetings is not clear, yet media reports quoting party sources said these were meant to prepare the ground for conciliation between the two warring sides within the party. Though an AIICC panel has submitted a report to the leadership to bring about a solution, the fact that Rahul agreed to meet Sidhu indicated that the rebel leader is inclined to accept the leadership’s proposal to end the crisis.

Amarinder Singh has appeared before the party panel twice and has presented his version. The party leadership has directed Amarinder to take action on 18 issues, including the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, within a time-frame.

After the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Amarinder made Sidhu a cabinet minister despite opposition from within the party. He was a new entrant and there were many seniors in waiting. However, they were ignored to placate Sidhu, who has remained dissatisfied throughout much of his four years as an MLA and a minister.

During this period, he also resigned as a minister and remained absent from his constituency and the state assembly for 18 months.

Party sources said Amarinder does not want a confrontation with Sidhu at a time when the polls are drawing closer. At the same time, the CM is disinclined to give any big responsibility to him. Party leaders are not in support of making Sidhu a substitute for Amarinder.

In such a situation Sidhu would have to stay in the Congress and resolve issues with Singh, party sources added.