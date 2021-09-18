Punjab Congress crisis deepens as high command asks Amarinder to resign

CM tells Congress he cannot ‘continue to stay in the party with this kind of humiliation’

The Congress high command has asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to resign, reports said on Saturday (September 18).

More than 50 MLAs have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking Amarinder’s resignation ahead of a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislative Party in Chandigarh.

As crisis intensifies once again in the Punjab unit of the party – riven by differences between the chief minister and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu – Amarinder is understood to have spoken to Gandhi and expressed his anguish over his repeated “humiliation”.

According to an NDTV report, Amarinder told the party president: “This kind of humiliation is enough, this is happening for the third time. I can’t continue to stay in the party with this kind of humiliation.”

There is no official confirmation about the chief minister calling Gandhi. Amarinder is learnt to be meeting MLAs close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Sources said the current crisis is “serious” with so many MLAs seeking the chief minister’s replacement just a few months ahead of assembly elections in the state.

The MLAs in their letter to Gandhi sought the convening of the CLP meeting, being held at 5pm on Saturday at the Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. The high command has deputed senior party leaders Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary as central observers. AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, will also be present during the meeting.

Sources said if the MLAs insist on their demand, the change in leadership could happen at the CLP meeting itself. Amarinder’s rival and PCC president Sidhu, who is eyeing the chief minister’s post, however, is unlikely to be a probable choice, the sources said.

Former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar may be considered a probable, they said. Jakhar, who is not an MLA, is believed to be close to the top leadership and is considered a prominent Hindu face of the party.