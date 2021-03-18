Prashant Kishor, in Captain Amarinder’s team, begins mission Punjab

Kishor's strategy includes assessing if Singh's poll promises have been fulfilled before next elections

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Principal Adviser Prashant Kishor on Wednesday began his Chandigarh operations with a three-hour meeting with the CM, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and other CMO officials.

The election strategist, credited for successfully campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 besides other top leaders in various states, will be working out of the Punjab CM’s official residence.

Kishor’s strategy includes assessing whether Singh’s poll promises have been fulfilled before next elections are held in Punjab and for this all departmental secretaries have to respond to a set of 10 points within a week, The Indian Express reported quoting sources.

According to a source, these points pertain to the work done by them in the last four years and what could be done in the next six months. The government and Prashant Kishor will work together focussing on making an effort to fulfil all its manifesto promises, he added.

The major promises made by the Congress during last elections included farm debt waiver, non-employment allowance, enhancing of old age pension and employment to at least one person in every family.

Reports suggest Singh’s government did rollout some debt waivers but could not waive off the entire debt. Though the government finds itself on the backfoot on employment issue, it has decided to conduct a massive recruitment drive in the final year of this term.

Despite being busy with the West Bengal elections, Kishor will often visit Chandigarh to oversee the work, according to a source. Besides, his I-PAC team is also managing DMK’s campaigns in election-bound Tamil Nadu.