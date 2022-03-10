People have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist: AAP chief’s Punjab victory speech

Kejriwal had brushed off the allegation that he's ready to take support of separatist elements in Punjab as "laughable" and said he must be the "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds schools and hospitals

An elated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (march 10) hailed his party’s massive win in Punjab stating that the “revolution” first happened in Delhi, then in Punjab and will also happen all over the country.

This huge mandate from the people also meant that Kejriwal is not a terrorist, he told AAP workers and leaders at its headquarters, referring to former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ allegation that Kejriwal is “ready to take support” from separatist elements in Punjab to become the state’s chief minister.

The AAP has swept the elections in Punjab, winning 77 seats and leading in 15 out of the 117 seats in the state, according to poll results declared by the Election Commission.

Addressing AAP workers and leaders at its Delhi headquarters, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab have given a huge mandate to the party even though “huge conspiracies” were hatched by rivals to prevent the party from winning the polls.

The BJP, Congress and other parties had questioned the Delhi chief minister after the allegation made by Vishwas. Kejriwal had brushed off the allegation as “laughable” and said he must be the “world’s sweetest terrorist” who builds schools and hospitals.

“All of them came together and said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Today, through these (poll) results, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist, Kejriwal is a true son of India, a true patriot. People have announced the results. They said its not Kejriwal but you all are terrorists plundering the country,” the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal congratulated the voters of Punjab for leading the AAP to a “glorious victory” in the assembly polls and said they made political stalwarts bite the dust.

“The results of the Punjab elections that has come today is a big inquilab. It has shaken many big chairs in Punjab,” he said, adding that first this revolution happened in Delhi, then in Punjab and “it will now happen all over the country”.

“We all have to take a vow that we will make a new India, such an India where one person would love another and there would not be any place for hatred, such an India where no body sleeps hungry, where our mother and sisters are safe, where children of rich and poor both get the best education…” he said.

Kejriwal called upon the people to join the AAP to make a new India.