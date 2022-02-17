‘Owner was clapping’: Modi slams Channi and Priyanka in Punjab

PM takes aim at Channi over his controversial ‘UP, Bihar ke bhaiye’ comment and also targets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his controversial “UP, Bihar ke bhaiye” comment and also targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“What the Congress chief minister said here the entire country has seen. The family from Delhi owns him, that maalik was standing next to him, clapping,” Modi said at a rally in Punjab ahead of Sunday’s election.

“Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you throw Guru Govind Singh out of Punjab? People of such divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment,” Modi said.

The PM also referenced Guru Ravidas, a Dalit icon whose birth anniversary on Wednesday saw political leaders pausing their campaign to visit temples.

Advertisement

“Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?” Modi said.

Channi made the comment during a roadshow on Wednesday, while he was campaigning with Priyanka Gandhi.

“Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab’s daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi ke bhaiye cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab,” Channi said.