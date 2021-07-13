Punjab: Navjyot Sidhu’s cryptic tweets set tongues wagging

AAP has recognized my work and my pro-people agenda,’ says the cricketer-turned-politician

Months away from Punjab polls, a flurry of tweets by Navjot Singh Sidhu on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set tongues wagging.

“AAP has always recognized my work in the state and knows who is fighting for the state,” he wrote, triggering speculation that the Amritsar East MLA is cosying up to AAP.

“Our opposition AAP has always recognized my vision and work for Punjab — be it before 2017 — Beadbi (desecration cases), drugs, farmers’ issues, corruption and power crisis faced by the people of Punjab raised by me or today as I present ‘Punjab Model.’ It is clear they know who is really fighting for Punjab,” wrote the cricketer-turned-politician.

“If the Opposition dares to question me, they can’t escape my pro-people agenda. This means they have resigned to their fate,” he said in another tweet.

Sidhu’s tweet came in response to an old video clip that had AAP’s Sanjay Singh praising him for quitting the BJP in 2017 and for raising his voice against the Akali Dal and the Badal family.

Many observers sought to filter through the Sidhu tweets to suggest that after his long feud with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he is on his way to AAP. After all, before joining the Congress in 2017, he did have an alternative to jumping on to the AAP bandwagon.

However, many believe that Sidhu’s tweets were meant as a taunt towards the Congress’ Punjab rival.

“Sidhu has been attacking AAP in his tweets over the past 48 hours,” said a Congress leader. His target has shifted from Amarinder Singh to AAP and the Akali Dal, sources said.

“It is a hint that he has made peace with Amarinder after both leaders met the Gandhis in Delhi,” the leader said.