Low-intensity blast in Amritsar; no casualties, 5 arrested

The Punjab police have arrested five people who were allegedly responsible for an explosion near the Golden Temple in Amritsar early Thursday morning (May 11), according to police sources.

It was a low-intensity blast, and the police say the motive was to disturb the peace.

This is the third explosion that has happened in the past one week in Amritsar.

Five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly: Punjab police sources pic.twitter.com/FoY7cU4RRj — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

“Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved,” the Director General of Punjab Police said.

The first explosion occurred on May 6, and the second on Monday (May 8). The site of the latest blast is not too far from Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, a popular tourist location in Amritsar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police who are conducting a probe collected forensic samples from the site of the explosion. The police sources say that the explosive was crudely made, and they seemed to have used material used in firecrackers.

The police will be addressing a press conference about the explosions.

(With inputs from agencies)