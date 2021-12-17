It’s final. BJP, Amarinder Singh will fight Punjab elections together

The BJP and former Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh have entered into an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

An announcement regarding the same was made by Amarinder Singh on his Twitter handle.

“Met Union minister & @BJP4India incharge for Punjab, Shri @gssjodhpur (Gajendra Singh Shekawat) in New Delhi today to chalk out future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections,” he said.

Met union minister & @BJP4India incharge for Punjab, Shri @gssjodhpur in New Delhi today to chalk out future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/cgqAcpW2MW — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 17, 2021

After he was ousted as Punjab chief minister by a group of Congress dissident MLAs led by Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder had quit the grand old party and launched his own party.

He had then said that he would contest the Punjab assembly elections due in March 2022 along with the BJP. Talks had been going with the leadership of the BJP for some time, and it seems a pact has been reached now.

Also read: Amarinder to fight Punjab election from family bastion Patiala

“Our alliance (with BJP) is confirmed. Only seat-sharing talks are going on. We will see who will contest where – our criteria for seat selection is purely winnability. The alliance will definitely, 101 percent win the elections,” Amarinder Singh told reporters.

The alliance marks a shift in BJP’s position in Punjab from its earlier ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which had quit the partnership over the controversial farm laws issue.

The Amarinder-BJP alliance now faces SAD on one side, the ruling Congress on another and a growing AAP on yet another side.