Full faith in Congress president, will accept leadership’s decision: Sidhu

Senior Congress leaders said that the decision on Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress President will be taken on Friday

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday expressed faith in the leadership of the party’s chief Sonia Gandhi and said that he will accept any decision taken by her after a meeting at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

He resigned as the Punjab Congress president on September 28. The party abstained from considering his resignation and asked him to meet senior leaders.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri: 2 accused arrested, Navjot Sidhu threatens hunger strike

During his meeting with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and general-secretary-in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, he spoke on the pending actions on the 18-point agenda adopted by the party, including sacrilege and drug mafia.

Advertisement

Sidhu said that he raised concerns about Punjab and Punjab Congress before the high command. He added, “I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji that whatever decision they take will be in the interest of the Congress and Punjab.”

According to senior Congress leaders, the decision on Sidhu’s resignation will be taken on Friday. Hinting that Sidhu would continue as Punjab Congress chief, Harish Rawat said, “Navjot Sidhu has been asked to work as Punjab Congress president and set up the organisational structure and strengthen it.”