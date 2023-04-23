Fugitive Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga

Reports say the fugitive preacher, who has been on the run since March 18, surrendered himself before police

Fugitive pro-Khalistani speaker Amritpal Singh, on Sunday (April 23) surrendered himself before Punjab police in Moga, reports said.

The radical preacher has been on the run ever since Punjab Police initiated a crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18.

In a recent video clip released on social media, Amritpal said that he was not a fugitive and would show himself soon. He had also denied rumours that he is negotiating a surrender.

The crackdown against him came after Amritpal’s supporters barged into a police station in Ajnala near Amritsar to get an arrested man released.

The government claims the Sikh preacher has close links with drug peddlers and Pakistan’s ISI which is aiding him in realising his goal to demand a separate Sikh country.