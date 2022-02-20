EC action after Sonu Sood visits Moga, where his sister is candidate

Officials say the actor’s car has been impounded to stop him from going to booths

The Election Commission on Sunday restrained Bollywood actor Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga, from where his sister Malvika is a candidate for the Congress, over complaints that he was influencing voters.

Officials said Sonu Sood’s car was impounded to stop him from going to booths. The action came after a complaint from a supporter of Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan Brar.

Davinder Singh, the station house officer of city police station, said: “The SUV has been impounded on the basis of suspicious activity. We have received a complaint that the SUV was taking rounds near the polling booth at Landheke village. We have impounded it. Further action is underway.”

Sonu Sood, however, denied the allegations.

“I’m a local resident. I have not asked anyone to vote for any particular candidate or party. I was just visiting our [Congress] booths set up outside polling stations,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Harish Nayyar has asked Moga SSP for a report.

“Sonu Sood was going from one polling booth to another, which some political parties found objectionable,” he said.

Later in the day, Sonu Sood took to Twitter to accuse other party candidates of trying to buy off votes.

“Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same,” he said, tagging Moga’s public relations office and police in the tweet.