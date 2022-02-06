Channi named Congress’ CM candidate as Jakhar, Sidhu give way

Rahul Gandhi says the people of Punjab want a ‘gareeb ghar ka CM’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

Gandhi made the announcement while addressing a virtual rally in Ludhiana.

“It is not a decision of Rahul Gandhi but of Punjab. I can have an opinion but I can’t decide. People of Punjab said we want a gareeb ghar ka CM. I agreed to it,” Gandhi said.

The other contenders for the CM face were state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and his predecessor, Sunil Jakhar. Sidhu has coveted the CM’s post for a long time. Jakhar, however, said on Sunday that was quitting “active politics”, although he would continue to remain a part of the Congress.

Before choosing Channi, the Congress took feedback from its leaders and workers, and sought the opinion of the public.

A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Channi was sworn in as the first Dalit CM of Punjab after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh last year.