Channi urges Modi to probe ‘separatist links’ of Kejriwal

The Punjab CM’s request is based on an interview of former AAP member Kumar Vishwas who alleged that Kejriwal had agreed to join hands with separatist elements in the Punjab Assembly polls of 2017

Launching an attack on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an independent probe into allegations of separatism against Kejriwal levelled by AAP’s founding member Kumar Vishwas.

Channi’s request to the prime minister came after Kejriwal’s former colleague and poet Vishwas in an interview with ANI alleged that the Delhi chief minister was prepared to take the help of separatist elements to become the chief minister of Punjab during the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal even commented that he would either become the chief minister of Punjab or the first prime minister of an independent nation.

“One day, he told me he would either become CM or first PM of an independent nation…he wants power at any cost,” Vishwas said.

Channi on Thursday night also shared a copy of the Election Commission’s letter barring media houses and political parties from publishing Vishwas’ interview.

“As CM of Punjab, I request Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji to order an impartial enquiry into the matter of Kumar Vishwas ji’s video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi (sic),” Channi said in a tweet.

After Vishwas’ explosive interview, the additional chief electoral officer of Punjab on Wednesday had issued a letter restraining the media, political parties and their representatives from publishing the interview which it termed as “malicious”, was given with an aim to “defame” Kejriwal and “promote hatred, ill will, feeling of hostility against different religious groups and communities.”

However, the chief electoral officer withdrew its order after Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took swipes at the Delhi chief minister over the issue.

During a rally in Punjab on Thursday, Modi said Vishwas’ allegations prove that Kejriwal and his party have an agenda similar to Pakistan i.e, to “break India” and “join hands with separatists to get power”.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that Kejriwal’s silence on the issue proves his guilt.

“There is no need for long speeches. One word. You meet the media, a word like –Kumar Vishwas is telling a lie, I did not say such a thing or Kumar Vishwas is telling the truth, I did such a thing. Kejriwal is not answering. Why are they not answering…yes…because the founder of AAP (Vishwas) is telling the truth,” Rahul said.

Channi and Kejriwal have been locked in a war of words ahead of the Assembly polls on February 20.

Earlier Kejriwal had slammed the Punjab chief minister for his “UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” remark. Channi, in a poll rally that he attended with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that his party will not allow the “bhaiye” of UP, Bihar and Delhi to come and rule Punjab.

While his comment had attracted a slew of criticisms from various quarters, Kejriwal had called it “shameful”.

Channi in a later clarification had said that he didn’t intend to offend a particular community and that his comments were directed at people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal.