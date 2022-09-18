Chandigarh varsity students protest over leaked videos; CM Mann orders probe

The Mohali police has arrested the girl who took videos of her hostel mates bathing and sent them to a boy in Shimla who uploaded them online. The girl has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against her

A huge protest broke out on Saturday (September 17) at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali after videos of girl students having a bath in a hostel on the campus were allegedly leaked online. The videos were allegedly shot by one of the girls living in the university hostel, who had sent them to a boy in Shimla who uploaded them on the Internet.

The girl who circulated the video has been apprehended, police said, adding that the boy who received the clip too has been arrested.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said a high-level probe will be instituted into the incident.

In a Hindi tweet, he wrote: “Sad to hear about the incident at the Chandigarh University. Instructions have been given for a high-level probe. Whoever will be found guilty, action would be taken against them.”

“I am in constant touch with officials concerned. I appeal to all of you to not pay heed to rumours,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister and convener of AAP, the ruling party in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal has said that those involved in posting the “objectionable” videos of women students will get the strictest punishment.

“In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The students staged a protest last night after the alleged ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students went viral. Around 60 such videos have been leaked, it has been claimed.

Students were in a state of shock when clips of them having a bath surfaced online. The accused allegedly confessed when cornered by other girls and the hostel authorities.

Media reports said that the hostel authorities tried to suppress the incident but some of the girls whose videos were leaked ostensibly attempted suicide. And, the students held a massive protest in the campus against the management which led to the Mohali police arresting the girl and an FIR has been registered against her.

Meanwhile, the Punjab education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, has appealed to the students to remain calm and he has assured action against the guilty.

“Urging students to remain calm and media to exercise caution, the minister said the issue is sensitive and relates to the dignity of “our sisters and daughters”, he said.

“I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared,” the minister tweeted. “We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society,” he added.

The student reportedly had been filming objectionable footage of other girls in the hostel for a long time now and sending them to a boy in Shimla who would leak them online.

The report also said that eight girls attempted suicide after they got to know about their videos leaked online. Dismissing the reports of death or injuries or attempts to suicide as false, the Mohali senior superintendent of police cited medical records to claim there was no suicide attempt and also said no death was reported either.

“It’s a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused student has been arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported,” Mohali SSP told the media.

Forensic evidence is being collected, he added. Several videos surrounding the incident, however, are doing the rounds on social media. It is not clear if they are legitimate.

The SSP urged people not to spread any rumours. “Let’s talk only based on facts. Medical records of all students have been taken. We will comment further only after the doctors give their reports. This is my request don’t pay attention to rumours. I have told this to the students also,” he said, adding that they should be given time for the investigation to be completed.

Meanwhile, Punjab women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati assured the parents that the guilty will not be spared. This is a serious matter and an investigation is underway, she told them.