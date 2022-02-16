At rally in Punjab, Modi claims Congress belittles Pulwama sacrifice

'They [the Congress] questioned the government, the people of Punjab and even our army. They belittled the sacrifices of the soldiers,' PM says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the Congress had belittled the sacrifices of the soldiers who died in the 2016 Pathankot attack and accused the main opposition party of “questioning” authorities.

The country marked the third anniversary of the attack, which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, on February 14, 2019, weeks before the general election.

“They [the Congress] questioned the government, the people of Punjab and even our army. They belittled the sacrifices of the soldiers,” Modi said at an election rally in Pathankot.

“Even on Pulwama anniversary, they continue their ‘paap leela’,” he said.

The Congress has consistently questioned the government’s version of the “surgical attacks” carried out by Indian forces in Pakistani territory in the wake of the Pulwama attack

Modi also accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of being “partners in crime”. He called the AAP a “photocopy” of the Congress and said both parties were not happy with the Ayodhya temple or the army.

“Don’t tolerate these people,” he said. “One party looted Punjab, and the other is doing corruption in Delhi.”

The PM also mentioned the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the road to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in Pakistan. “They [the Congress] abandoned Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan. Should they have not made efforts to keep it in India? In 1965, if they tried, we would have had Gurunanak’s birthplace in India,” he said while claiming credit for the development of the corridor.