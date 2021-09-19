Ambika Soni turns down offer to be next Punjab CM

In a late-night meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Soni reportedly said there will be consequences if a Sikh is not selected as the next Punjab chief minister

While the jury’s still out on the next Punjab chief minister, reports say Congress leader Ambika Soni has refused to take the post during a late-night meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to NDTV, Soni told Rahul that there will be “ramifications” if a Sikh is not chosen as chief minister.

A decision is likely to be made on the next chief minister of Punjab at a party meeting on Sunday, a day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.

As many as 50 MLAs had reportedly written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, urging her to replace Singh.

The chief contenders for the post are former Punjab congress chiefs Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Singh Bajwa; Ravneet Singh Bittu and Navjot Singh Siddhu.

Amarinder Singh, who had been at loggerheads with Siddhu, has refused to accept the latter as his successor.

“A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken yesterday. A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi’s decision will be final on this matter. Today, you will get to know her decision,” Punjab congress working president Pawan Goel told the press on Sunday.