Amarinder ‘architect’ of Centre’s farm laws, claims Sidhu, posting a video

Remark comes two days after Amarinder says he will launch his own political party and that he is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday called former chief minister Amarinder Singh the “architect” of the Centre’s controversial farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi.

Sidhu’s remark came two days after Amarinder said he would launch his own political party and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in next year’s assembly election, provided the farmers’ protest was resolved in their interest.

Amarinder, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, had also said he was looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as the breakaway Akali groups.

The Architect of 3 Black Laws … Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani … Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefiting 1-2 Big Corporates !!#FarmLaws #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/Yn0FIwtmPf — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 21, 2021

“The architect of three black laws, who brought Ambani to Punjab’s kisani, who destroyed Punjab’s farmers, small traders and labour for benefiting one-two big corporates,” Sidhu tweeted in an apparent reference to farmers’ allegations that big corporates will dictate terms to agriculturists with the passage of these laws.

Amarinder had resigned as the CM last month amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him as the state’s first Dalit chief minister.

Hundreds of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.