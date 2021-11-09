Channi caves in to Sidhu’s pressure, accepts Advocate General’s resignation

The CM’s reluctant acceptance of AG Deol’s resignation is seen as a victory for Sidhu, who had quit as state Congress president over the appointment

The Punjab Cabinet has accepted the resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol and the post left vacant by him will be filled by Wednesday (November 10), said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh on Tuesday with former Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu by his side.

Deol took over as advocate general on the recommendation of Chief Minister Channi after his predecessor, Atul Nanda, quit following Amarinder Singh’s resignation as the chief minister.

The development comes days after CM Channi seemed to stand by Deol, much to the dismay of Sidhu. Channi’s reluctant acceptance of Deol’s resignation is seen as a victory for Sidhu, who once again compelled the party high command to let him dictate terms ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Sidhu has been pushing for the replacement of Deol and Director-General of Police Iqbal Singh Sahota in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters. Sidhu, who had resigned as Punjab Congress chief, had said he would return only if APS Deol was sacked.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Channi said the AG had resigned a few days ago. “The Cabinet today accepted it (resignation),” said Channi, adding that it would be sent to the state governor.

“Tomorrow, the new AG will be appointed,” said Channi.

The CM also said that the Centre has been given a list of replacements for the post of Director-General of Police.

Sidhu’s resignation as state Congress chief was shocking for the party, especially the Gandhis, who had sided with him while unceremoniously removing Captain Amarinder Singh as CM, months ahead of the state assembly elections.