5 killed as BSF jawan opens fire in Amritsar barracks

Five Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have been killed after a constable opened fire at the force’s Khasa headquarters in Amritsar on Sunday (March 6), police said.

BSF constable Setteppa SK of ‘B’ Coy 144 Battalion opened fire on other personnel of the force in GF and ORS barracks around 9.30 am.

He also fired on the vehicle of Satish Mishra, officiating commandant of 144 battalion, a BSF official said, although it was not yet clear whether the officiating commandant was also injured in the incident.

Six jawans suffered critical injuries and were rushed to a private hospital at the Amritsar airport road. Five of them were declared dead at around 11:00 am. The sixth personnel is undergoing treatment.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-Amritsar rural) Deepak Hilori said the BSF had informed them that the jawan who resorted to the firing had also been killed.

However, it was not immediately clear if he shot himself or if he was fired upon by others.

The spokesperson did not disclose why the constable started firing.