Two women Naxalites carrying ₹28 lakh bounty killed by security forces in MP

The face-off took place in Kadla forest area under Garhi police station in Balaghat district, said police

Two women Naxalites, collectively carrying a reward of ₹28 lakh on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

The face-off took place in Kadla forest area under Garhi police station limits in the wee hours, SP Sameer Saurabh said. The deceased Naxalites were identified as Sunita, an Area Committee Member (ACM) and Commander of Bhoramdev Committee, a wing of the Maoists, and Sarita Khatia Mocha, ACM and active in Vistar Dalam, he said. Both of them were carrying a reward of ₹14 lakh each, the official said.

Guns, cartridges, some other ammunition and Naxal literature were recovered from them, he said. A search operation was underway in the area.

