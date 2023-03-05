MP CM launches Ladli Behna scheme; 1 Cr women to get Rs 1,000 monthly

Women to get cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month provided they are not I-T payers and their families’ annual income is below Rs 2.50 lakh; Rs 8,000 crore earmarked in Budget for scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on his 65th birthday on Sunday (March 5), launched the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, under which women in the state will get Rs 1000 every month with certain riders.

Under the scheme, women will get cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month provided they are not income tax payers and their families’ annual income is below Rs 2.50 lakh. As part of the launch of the scheme in Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, the CM filled the form for a woman.

With the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna scheme, the government says it aims to reach out to one crore women in the state, where Assembly polls are due at the end of the year. A provision of Rs 8,000 crore has been made for the scheme in the state Budget presented in the Assembly recently.

Form submission from March 15 to April 30

“Potential beneficiaries can submit forms from March 15 to April 30. After scrutiny, a list of beneficiaries will be put out on May 1 and the final list on May 31. The beneficiaries will start receiving financial aid in their accounts from June 10 and every month thereafter,” Chouhan said.

The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh is 2,60,23,733, and in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments in MP, they outnumber male voters. These include the tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur, and Jhabua districts.

The number of new women voters has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voters, officials said. Of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women, say state officials.

